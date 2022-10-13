Search

13 Oct 2022

Longford IFC Final: Finn and Diffley the leaders in Ballymahon's epic success

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final

longford gaa

Ballymahon joint captains Kevin Diffley and Emmet Finn receiving the Gerry Hennessy Cup from Anne Hennessy-Doyle, daughter of the late Gerry Photo: Syl Healy

Seamus Morris

13 Oct 2022 11:23 AM

sport@longfordleader.ie

Both players are vastly experienced. Finn holds a Leinster Minor medal from 2002, while Diffley was part of a talented minor team from 2008 that also included Mickey Quinn.

Emmet spoke highly of the impact that the young players have had on the established players in the club.

“I am just overjoyed for the lads. It was a real shot in the arm this year, the influx of young players. They are amazing young lads. They fight for each other. They have serious talent and they are the future of the club,” he explained.

Everyone who wore the Ballymahon jersey, younger and older alike, put their shoulder to the wheel, as Finn acknowledged.

“It was an epic battle. The weather was certainly a factor. Drumlish had their purple patches. However, we have character in this team. We drove each other on,” he added.

Kevin Diffley felt the harsh lessons dealt out by two previous final losses stood to Ballymahon.

“We learned to grind it out. The mix of youth and experience was crucial. The youthful exuberance on one hand and the older heads to keep it together. Lads like James Kenny and John Nevin kept it together. The experience of Trevor (Smullen) was also important,” he stated.

The county player believes that Ballymahon belong in the senior ranks. 

“This is only a starting point, I hope. The young lads will hopefully help to keep us senior, where we are supposed to be,” he commented.

Kevin wore the No. 5 jersey on the day, but in truth, he was to be seen all over the field, using his pace and power.

He was modest about his contribution. “They threw me up in the forwards, although I wouldn’t be noted for my scoring!” he quipped.

“I am just happy to help out the team anyway I can,” he added.

Diffley pointed to the contribution of other players. “Thomas Mulvihill is the same age as me, he had a great game, scoring two goals. Thomas is a quiet man in the dressing room. He deserves this as much as anyone. 

John Nevin has a great engine,” he stated.

Ballymahon are lucky to have these two resilient men like Diffley and Finn as captains.

