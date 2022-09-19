Longford Ladies SFC: Clonguish score comprehensive win over Mostrim

The Glennon sisters Hannah and Megan (Clonguish) battle for possession with Funmi Talabi (Mostrim). Action from the Ladies SFC semi-final on Sunday last Photo: Syl Healy
Clonguish qualified for the Ladies Football Senior Championship final, and a meeting with the title holders Longford Slashers, following a comprehensive 14-point win over Mostrim at Fay Park on Sunday.
Clonguish . . . 3-10 Mostrim . . . 1-2
While the scoreline indicates a comfortable win, it was only early in the second half that Clonguish began to get on top and at half-time, the sides were locked at 1-1 apiece.
A goal by Niamh Darcy early in the second half was quickly followed by another from Kamille Burke and Clonguish began their domination.
Mostrim had the better of the possession in the first half, but in the second half, they simply had no answer to Clonguish’s power and pace.
CLONGUISH: Aoife Cooney; Cathriona Moore, Maria Kelleher, Ciara Sutton; Ella Duggan, Mairead Moore, Hannah Glennon; Aoife Magan (0-1), Oonagh Shanley; Katelyn McKeon, Ciara Healy (0-4), Megan Glennon; Niamh Darcy (1-0), Aisling Greene (0-3, 2f), Kamille Burke (2-1).
Subs:- Lynn Gregg (0-1) for C Healy (47 mins), Hannah Burke for K Burke (53 mins).
MOSTRIM: Michelle Burke; Kayla Masterson, Leanne Keegan, Danielle McLoughlin; Rebecca O’Hara, Eimear Monaghan, Funmi Talibi; Mairead Victory (0-1), Brianna Connell (1-1); Ailbhe Brady, Elle Lynn, Sinead Sheridan; Erin Murphy, Louise Monaghan, Rachel Cheevers.
Subs:- Ella Reilly for S Sheridan and Caoimhe Crossan for E Murphy (both 43 mins).
Referee: Ger Egan (St Mary’s Granard).
