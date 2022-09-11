Longford JFC: Ardagh Moydow crowned Junior ‘B’ champions

Captain Brian Farrell lifting the Cup as the Ardagh Moydow players celebrate their win over Abbeylara in the Junior 'B' Football Championship Final on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy
Ardagh Moydow staged a great comeback to beat Abbeylara in the Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Ardagh Moydow . . . 0-15 Abbeylara . . . 1-9
Seven points behind approaching the half-time break, revitalised Ardagh Moydow gradually closed the gap to emerge victorious as Abbeylara ran out of steam.
Cian Hartmann and Finn Hartmann were particularly prominent in the recovery in shooting a total of six points between them (all from play) and their team now move on to meet Ballymore in the Junior ‘A’ Championship semi-final.
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Ciaran Ryan, Tommy Powell, Frank Twaddle; Michael Lynch, Gerard Farrell, John Shea; Paddy Keenan, Mark Quinn; Paddy Hanley (0-6, all frees), Finn Hartmann (0-3), Dessie Murphy; Cian Hartmann (0-3), Paddy Ganley (0-3, 2 frees), Mark Thompson.
Subs:- Terry Bullet for F Twaddle (26 mins); Frank Galvin for M Quinn (half-time); Philip Gillen for C Ryan (55 mins); Sean Murphy for P Hanley (injured, stoppage time).
ABBEYLARA: John Joe Reilly; Larry McHugh, Fintan Creamer, Anthony O'Reilly; Kevin Brady, Eamonn Gallagher, Michael Battrim; Arthur O'Connor, Killian Gallagher; James McEntire, Kevin Smyth (1-1, point from mark), John Kiernan; Kevin Kiernan (0-3, 2 frees), Brian Smyth (0-3, 1 free), John McHugh.
Subs:- Eugene Lynch (0-2) for M Battrim (injured, 14 mins); James McHugh for John McHugh (36 mins); Michael O'Connor for E Lynch (53 mins); Pauric Rabbitt for B Smyth (60 mins).
Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).
