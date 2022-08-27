Leitrim lose selector as James Glancy joins Paddy Christie's management team at Longford

Andy Moran is on the lookout for a new selector for the Leitrim Men's senior team after it was revealed today that former Leitrim and Glencar Manorhamilton star James Glancy has been snapped up by Paddy Christie as part of Longford's new management team.

Longford GAA made the announcement today that the former Dublin star, credited with a huge role in the revival of Ballymun Kickhams, has been recommended to the clubs of the county as the new Longford Senior team manager with Glancy and Sligo's Dessie Sloyne named as his selectors.

The news that the Glencar Manorhamilton clubman has left Andy Moran's backroom team, where he served as a selector with Barry McWeeney, comes on the heels of Assistant manager Mike Solan's bid for the Mayo Senior team job. Glancy is also the manager of the Glencar Manorhamilton Ladies senior team.

Following, the conclusion of interviews, the Longford GAA Management Committee will, at the next County Board meeting, be recommending for appointment Paddy Christie as the next manager of the Longford Senior Football Team. Read the County Board statement: https://t.co/KWcGedTVYo pic.twitter.com/kE5zmHn92t — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 27, 2022

Longford GAA County Board's statement in full is as follows: Following, the conclusion of interviews today, the selection committee made its recommendation to a meeting of Longford GAA’s Management & Finance Committee held this evening. The Management & Finance Committee will, at the next County Board meeting, be recommending for appointment Paddy Christie as the next manager of the Longford Senior Football Team.

His management team will include James Glancy (ex. Leitrim) and Dessie Sloyne (ex. Sligo). Further members will be added to the management team in the coming weeks.

Paddy from the Ballymun Kickhams club in Dublin played at all levels for his county. He earned an All-star for his exploits in 2002, winning Leinster medals in 2002, 2005 and 2006 as captain. He was also a member of the International Rules team on three occasions. He has coached extensively at club level, county minor and latterly with Tipperary seniors.

Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney welcomed the Management Committee’s recommendation of Paddy and his Management team and expressed the hope that all clubs, members, supporters and players will give their full support to the new management team.