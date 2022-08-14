LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Senior Hurling Championship Group Stage - Round 3
Clonguish Gaels 0-15 Wolfe Tones Mostrim 0-15
Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Group 1- Round 1
Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-7 St. Mary's Granard 2-10
Ardagh Moydow 4-9 Rathcline 1-6
Junior ‘B’ Football Championship Group 2 - Round 1
Carrickedmond 0-11 Abbeylara 0-11
Fr Manning Gaels 0-5 Dromard 1-8
Junior ‘C’ Football Championship - Round 2
Grattan Og 3-7 Cashel 4-11
Sean Connolly’s 3-6 Ballymahon 3-6
Kenagh 1-10 Fr Manning Gaels 1-10
Under 17 Football League Division 2 Final
Carrick Sarsfields 1-14 St. Colmcille's/St. Francis 2-6
Under 15 'A' Football Championship Group Stage - Round 5
Killoe Og 4-7 Granard 6-17
Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 2-9 Clonguish Og 10-33
Under 15 Football 'B' Cup Group 1 - Round 3
St. Dominic's/St. Vincent's 7-15 Northern Gaels 1-4
St. Patrick's Og 1-8 Western Gaels 0-16
Under 15 Football 'B' Cup Group 2 - Round 3
St. Francis 1-4 Ballymahon Forgney/Carrick Sarsfields 2-6
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Championship Final
Grattan Gaels 0-34 St Colmcille’s 0-33
