LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 2
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 1-11 St Mary’s Granard 2-5
Dromard 2-9 Mostrim 1-7
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2
Colmcille 0-14 Killoe Emmet Og 2-7
Clonguish 2-12 Carrickedmond 1-9
Abbeylara 1-12 Rathcline 2-5
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 3
Kenagh 2-15 Cashel 1-10
Ballymahon 3-15 Legan Sarsfields 0-6
Fr Manning Gaels 1-11 Sean Connolly’s 0-12
Junior ‘A’ Football Championship Round 1
Ballymore 4-11 Killoe Emmet Og 3-7
Colmcille 3-11 Longford Slashers 2-11
Grattan Og 5-18 Clonguish 1-5
Junior ‘C’ Football Championship Round 1
Ballymahon 1-14 Kenagh 2-4
Sean Connolly’s 1-11 Grattan Og 1-7
Fr Manning Gaels 2-7 Cashel 0-13
Under 17 Football League Division 2
Longford Slashers 6-18 St. Vincent's/Northern Gaels 1-6
Under 17 Football League Division 3 Final
Southern Gaels 2-12 Grattan Gaels 2-8
Under 15 'A' Football Championship Group Stage - Round 4
Clonguish Og 3-17 Killoe Og 1-6
Under 15 'B' Cup Group 2 - Round 3
Southern Gaels 0-4 St. Colmcille's 9-18
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Cup
Southern Gaels 0-23 Grattan Gaels 0-43
Under 13 ‘B’ Football Shield Quarter-Final
St. Patrick's Og 0-23 Killoe Og 0-25
An image of the cocaine which was seized and below, the Cessna light aircraft which gardaí believe was used to fly in the drugs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.