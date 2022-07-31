LONGFORD GAA RESULTS

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1 - Round 1
Mostrim 1-15 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 1-15
Longford Slashers 1-15 St. Mary's Granard 1-9
Dromard 4-19 St. Brigid's Killashee 0-3
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 1
Rathcline 2-14 Killoe Emmet Og 0-17
Carrickedmond 0-13 Abbeylara 0-10
Colmcille 1-10 Clonguish 0-7
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group Stage - Round 2
Sean Connolly’s 1-11 Ballymahon 1-7
Fr Manning Gaels 2-18 Ardagh Moydow 2-12
Kenagh 3-8 Legan Sarsfields 1-13
Under 17 Football League Division 2
St. Colmcille's/St. Francis 0-7 Carrick Sarsfields 0-7
Granard 1-10 Longford Slashers 5-11
Under 17 Football League Division 3
St. Dominic's 2-14 Southern Gaels 2-14
Grattan Gaels 8-9 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-6
Under 15 'B' Cup Group 1
St. Patrick's Og 0-3 Northern Gaels 4-11
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Cup Semi-Finals
Clonguish Og 0-31 St. Dominic's 0-22
St. Vincent's 0-32 St. Francis 0-22
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘A’ Football Shield Quarter-Finals
Longford Slashers 0-23 Shannon Gaels 0-21
Granard 0-24 Wolfe Tones Og 0-21
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Championship Group 1 Play-Off
St. Patrick's Og 0-39 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-22
Topline Providers Under 13 ‘B’ Football Cup Semi-Final
St. Colmcille's 0-32 Northern Gaels 0-17
Under 13 ‘B’ Football Shield Quarter-Final
Clonbroney 0-47 Carrick Sarsfields 0-17
