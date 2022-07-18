Longford Slashers snatch draw against Clonguish Gaels to clinch place in the county senior hurling final

Pictured is Reuben Murray who fired over seven points for Longford Slashers in the draw against Clonguish Gaels in Round 2 of the Senior Hurling Championship
A late, late goal from substitute Eoin Donnellan saw Longford Slashers snatch a draw against Clonguish Gaels in the Senior Hurling Championship Group Stage Round 2 clash at C&D Devine Park on Saturday evening.
Longford Slashers . . . 2-11 Clonguish Gaels . . . 0-17
After beating Wolfe Tones in the first round the previous week, the title holders clinched a place in the county hurling final by virtue of the result against Clonguish Gaels who led for most of the match.
The chief marksman for the Duignan Cup holders was Reuben Murray who fired over seven points (five frees) with Micheal Mulcahy scoring the other goal.
Joe O’Brien was in his usual excellent form in shooting a total of ten points (7 frees) for Clonguish Gaels who meet Wolfe Tones Mostrim in the remaining group stage fixture on Saturday August 13 to determine who plays Slashers in the county senior hurling final.
Scorers - Longford Slashers: Reuben Murray (0-7, five frees), Eoin Donnellan (1-1), Micheal Mulcahy (1-0), David Buckley (0-2), Kealn Cox (0-1).
Scorers - Clonguish Gaels: Joe O’Brien (0-10, 7 frees), Paddy Corcoran (0-2), Stephen Gregg (0-2, 1 free), Matthew Flynn (0-1), Dan Crossan (0-1), Alan Sorohan (0-1).
