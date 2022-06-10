The late Niall O'Hara pictured in action during his playing days with St Mary's Granard
St Mary's Granard GAA club and community tragically lost a player and friend Niall O’Hara on March 18th 2019 and in his memory a 'Camino’ style charity walk is being organised by his family.
‘Walk a Mile in memory of Niall’ starts on Sunday June 26th and will finish on Saturday July 2nd. The 150km walk will begin from his home in Muckerstaff, Granard to Maynooth, where Niall had been a student for almost 3 years.
Day 1 will be on the road to Clondra and the remaining 6 days will be via the Royal Canal Greenway. Each day will be divided into 7/8km stretches and more information will be posted to the facebook event page https://fb.me/e/1SzQJ4SOo
Niall’s family hope to raise money for two worthy charities YSPI (https://www.facebook.com/youth.suicide.prevention.ireland/) and Hugg (https://www.facebook.com/healinguntoldgriefgroups).
“If you could travel with us a mile or two or even three, we would gladly welcome your friendship and company as we journey together in Niall's memory” - John, Johanna, Oisín & Liam O’Hara
