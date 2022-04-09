Longford and Offaly footballers to clash in Eugene McGee memorial match

Eugene McGee at the 1982 All-Ireland final
Longford and Offaly will clash in a memorial senior football tournament for the late Eugene McGee on Sunday, April 10.
The match is being hosted by Colmcille GFC. Eugene McGee was a native of the area and he won national fame after leading Offaly to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title in 1982.
Remembering Eugene McGee; Colmcille and Longford legend
The late Eugene McGee achieved many great things throughout his life and the iconic GAA figure is best remembered as the man who guided the Offaly senior football team to All-Ireland glory back in 1982.
Members of the 1982 team will attend the match along with president of the GAA Larry McCarthy. It has a 3.00pm throw in and admission is €10.
