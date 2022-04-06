Search

07 Apr 2022

Big night for Longford GAA

Big night for Longford GAA

Longford Leader reporter

07 Apr 2022

sport@longfordleader.ie

Friday night next April 8, The Longford Arms is the place to be for Longford GAA fans. 

‘The Gaelic Field’, a book on the story of Longford’s GAA Fields will be launched by Peter McKenna the Director of the Croke Park Stadium.

Written by local historians, and edited by Seamus McRory and Eamonn Brennan, it gives an interesting account of Longford’s GAA story. 

Longford's goal-den touch wraps up facile win over Wexford in Eirgrid Leinster U20 Championship

Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship 1st Round: Longford 4-9 Wexford 1-7

The occasion will also feature the presentation of the 2020 O’Byrne Cup medals to the triumphant Longford squad by Leinster GAA Chairperson Pat Teehan, together with a reunion of Longford’s 1965 and 2000 O’Byrne Cup winning teams.

CHAMPIONS ! Mighty Quinn’s goal decisive as brilliant Longford capture first O’Byrne Cup crown since 2000

Leinster GAA O'Byrne Cup Senior Football Tournament Final: Offaly 0-11 Longford 1-12

Proceedings get underway from 7.30pm and it promises to be a night to remember.

