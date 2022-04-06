Big night for Longford GAA

Friday night next April 8, The Longford Arms is the place to be for Longford GAA fans.
‘The Gaelic Field’, a book on the story of Longford’s GAA Fields will be launched by Peter McKenna the Director of the Croke Park Stadium.
Written by local historians, and edited by Seamus McRory and Eamonn Brennan, it gives an interesting account of Longford’s GAA story.
The occasion will also feature the presentation of the 2020 O’Byrne Cup medals to the triumphant Longford squad by Leinster GAA Chairperson Pat Teehan, together with a reunion of Longford’s 1965 and 2000 O’Byrne Cup winning teams.
Proceedings get underway from 7.30pm and it promises to be a night to remember.
