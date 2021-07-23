EXPLAINER: Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for Longford parents

The school holidays are only just starting so it seems early to be talking about going back again when children are all excited about being free.

However, the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BTSCFA) is now being distributed by the Department of Social Protection. Families who have received a letter by June 21 will be paid automatically.

If you think you might be entitled to the BTSCFA and did not receive a letter or are a new applicant, you may be unsure of how to receive this allowance. The Citizens Information Centre (CIC) in Longford can help explain whether you are eligible for BTSCFA and how to apply for it.

According to Ciaran Casey, the Limerick CIC Development Manager, “Many families will receive the BTSCFA in the week beginning July 12. However if families didn’t get a letter by June 21 saying the payment was on the way, then they must apply online at MyWelfare.ie or request a paper application form from the Department of Social Protection at 071 9193318. This year the allowance paid for each eligible child aged 4-11 on 30th September is €150 while it is €275 for eligible children aged 12-22 in full-time second-level education in a recognized school or college in the autumn of 2021. The staff in our CICs throughout the county are here to help, whether it is assisting with filling out this form or answering any queries you may have.”

Lorraine Whisker Information Officer Citizens Information Centre stated, “There is some additional information regarding the BTSCFA that many people may not be aware of, for example, people who are in receipt of the Covid PUP payment may be entitled to the BTSCFA if their household income is below a certain threshold for their family size; where there is a child who is 18 or older and still in second-level education, an application must be made and evidence provided that they are still in secondary school, even if the payment is going to be automatically paid for other children in the family.”



Citizens Information Centres (CICs), funded by the Citizens Information Board, provide free, impartial and confidential information, advice and advocacy services to the public on social services, rights and entitlements.