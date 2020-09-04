Buy a KITKAT this weekend and raise vital funds for Pieta

All proceeds from KITKAT four finger chocolate bars sold in Londis stores nationwide up until Sunday, September 6 will be donated to Pieta.

Pieta works to support people and communities in crisis by providing free counselling and assistance to those who are at risk of suicide, engaging in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

Pieta operates a network of 19 centres across the country including outreach services, employing over 200 therapists and admin staff.

All funds raised will aid other services, such as the 24/7 Helpline, which has seen an increase in calls since Covid-19.

Rachel Murphy, Fundraising Director at Pieta, said, “I want to thank Londis and Nestlé Ireland for coming together and supporting Pieta through this initiative. In so doing, they are signalling the value and necessity of suicide prevention – a strong gesture of solidarity for all those silently suffering. We know the services of Pieta are now needed more than ever in these times of crisis, and it is important that people know that we are here and they are not alone.”

Andrew Shaw, Country Manager, Nestlé Ireland: “Nestlé Ireland are delighted to continue showing their support for Pieta as part of our three-year partnership. Our ‘Charity of The Year’ programme allows employees to choose a cause of their choice and work together to fundraise for these organisations, assisting them with the necessary funding for their services. We hope that by working with Londis we can further help Pieta in supporting local communities with vital services that they provide and bringing hope back to those who are in need.”

Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director, added: “Londis is very proud of what we have helped achieve by strongly supporting the important work Pieta is engaged in through our charity partnership over the past six years. Londis retailers have climbed mountains, jumped out of airplanes, braved obstacle courses and undertaken challenging cycles to help raise over €500,000 for Pieta. We are delighted to be working with Nestlé Ireland on this initiative.”

For further information on Pieta and its services, visit www.pieta.ie