Longford support urged for #NationalBurgerDay in aid of Simon Communities on Thursday, June 25

The day that burger lovers across Ireland have been waiting for is returning.

On Thursday, June 25, National Burger Day, sponsored by Kepak, Flipdish and Blenders is going virtual encouraging Irish burger enthusiasts to come together online, share a burger, celebrate everything that we love about burgers, and champion the food heroes feeding Ireland during lockdown!

In addition, for every burger purchased from your local burger joint and photo shared online, National Burger Day will provide a meal to Simon Communities Around Ireland.

So, not only does every burger you buy support your local food businesses but also provides a meal to those who need it most.

Following an incredibly successful campaign last year, in which The Handsome Burger in Galway claimed victory, National Burger Day is back for a third consecutive year.

Instead of crowning an overall winner, this year National Burger Day is celebrating local takeaways, their staff, the local food producers, burger manufacturers, and delivery drivers who have kept the show on the road during the pandemic, pivoting their businesses where needed to ensure seamless service for loyal customers.

"We made the decision to move National Burger Day online this year, reflecting the current situation the food service industry finds itself in. We want to celebrate and support all those involved in keeping the nation fuelled as we begin the journey into recovery from the crisis" said John Savage Commercial Director Kepak Foodservice Solutions. “Now more than ever it is important that we buy local and support those who are vulnerable in our society.”

Takeaways and food services in Ireland have become the unsung heroes of the Covid-19 crisis.

From pivoting to takeaway to trialing home deliveries, these businesses have had to adapt and find new ways of keeping their heads above water during this uncertain time. According to Flipdish, the leading technology company and National Burger Day co-sponsor, online food orders (from Flipdish customers) are up 120% between February and May, with the number of orders per store up over 70% in the same period, and the average order value also increasing by 20% during the period of lockdown. Interestingly, the Quarter Pounder Cheeseburger was the most ordered food item during lockdown according to Flipdish!

“Lots of our clients (20%) have had to close their doors completely during the pandemic and we hope they will reopen soon. Until then, we will continue do everything we can to help them. Since February we have seen very strong levels of engagement online with the number of people ordering food from our clients increase by 120% since February. Irish people are continuing to support local and we are happy to facilitate those transactions through our technology,” said James McCarthy of Flipdish.

Jennifer Kitson, National Partnerships Manager at Simon Communities said, “We’re delighted to be involved with National Burger Day’s new initiative this year. Kepak’s support of our food services around Ireland has been incredibly valuable and is needed now more than ever in these challenging and uncertain times.”

So, on Thursday, June 25 let’s celebrate online, by supporting local businesses, and The Simon Community, sharing pictures of your burgers online and using the hashtag #NationalBurgerDay.

For more information please visit the website at www.nationalburgerday.ie

Outlets can now register as open with National Burger Day online.