Longford people urged to run a virtual marathon in June and help support those affected by cancer

The Irish Cancer Society is encouraging people across Longford to get active and clock up a Marathon in a Month this June to help support people affected by cancer.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are far-reaching for the cancer community and the Irish Cancer Society has expanded its services and introduced new ones in order to be there for people at this worrying time.

In Longford 267 people are diagnosed with cancer each year and Marathon in a Month is a chance to support people affected by cancer by raising funds to keep these new and existing services going.

Participants have one month to clock up 42kms and it can be done safely within the public health guidelines. You can do it in your home, in your garden, on an exercise bike.

Marathon in a month, proudly supported by Ballygowan, is suitable for people at all stages in their fitness journey – including those who want to tackle that very first kilometre.

Participants can link their everydayhero online fundraising page to their fitness app and keep track of their progress as they raise money to help the 40,000 people in Ireland who will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

Last year almost 1,000 people committed to undertaking a Marathon in a Month, clocking up more than 12,000km and raising more than €130,000 in the process.

Mark Mellett, Director of Fundraising with the Irish Cancer Society said, “During these challenging times demand for our services is growing. We have expanded our Support Line, introduced remote counselling and we are working hard to meet increasing demand for our Night Nursing Service. To ensure we can continue to meet these demands, we are relying on virtual and online events like Marathon in a Month now more than ever. With campaigns like Daffodil Day affected by the coronavirus, we are so grateful for those who have already signed up for Marathon in a Month. It really is a great way to complete a marathon safely and at the same time provide much needed care and support for cancer patients and their families at this very difficult time.”

This year for the first time Marathon in a Month is proudly supported by Ballygowan.

Elaine McCague, Marketing Controller, at Britvic said, “We are delighted to be working with the Irish Cancer Society again and especially as Marathon in a Month is a great way to get fit, have some fun and raise much needed funds to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones.”

For more information or to register to participate in Marathon in a Month visit https://marathoninamonth. cancer.ie/