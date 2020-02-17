Fiona’s Hair studio, offering all types of hair care in Longford town

Fiona and the team of Fiona’s Hair studio recently made the move to their new premises at Unit 5, Leader House, Leader park, Longford town.

They now boast a much larger and more modern facility, which caters for each and every need of their ever-expanding clientele base. This new location means customers can also avail of free parking, whilst the new premises has allowed for the creation of a more relaxed and welcoming environment.

Fiona herself has in excess of seventeen years of experience in the hairdressing industry and together with her team of three, they cover all angles of hairdressing. Their combined skills mean they can offer a wide range of services, such as colouring, cutting and bridal hair.

They cover all aspects of haircare and can provide the latest in cutting trends, upstyles and colouring. One unique service offered by the team, is that they also offer a call-out service on request.

They also offer a wide range of headpieces and hair accessories for all occasions, including weddings, hen parties, communions or even just a simple night out. The team at Fiona’s Hair studio are guaranteed to have the perfect finishing touch for your upstyle and will have you looking the best for any occasion.

“We can do unique up-styles for any occasion. Why not pop in and see us with your ideas and we will do our best to accommodate you.”

Fiona’s hair studio is open for business from 9am-6pm Tuesday to Saturday, staying open until 7pm on Thursdays and 8pm Fridays. For further information or to book your appointment call Fiona and the team now on 043-3349646/043-3336318 or contact them on Facebook - @fionashair2019

With free parking, competitive prices, a chic new modern studio, all of the latest up-styles, colours and more, you definitely won’t regret a trip to Fiona’s hair studio - Unit 5, Leader House, Leader Park, Longford town.

