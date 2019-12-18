Fiona's Hair Studio, Longford - for all of your colouring, cutting and up-style needs

With Fiona alone having over seventeen years experience as a professional in the hairdressing industry, there is very little Fiona and her team of three do not cover.



Fiona first set up her studio in Longford town and after previously being located near Longford town centre, Fiona has now taken her talents to Leader park having set up her new studio in Unit 5, Leader House, Leader park, Longford town.



The move came as Fiona and the team were not only in need of a larger premises, but also a more modern facility and her new studio, without a doubt, delivers just that.



Their new location also means that clients can now avail of free parking facilities, while also offering clients a more relaxed, welcoming environment.



Specialising in colouring, cutting and bridal hair, Fiona and the team at Fiona’s hair studio cover all aspects of hair care. They cater for the modern women of today, offering the latest cutting trends, unique up-styles for any occasion and top brand colouring. They also offer a call-out service upon request.

CAPTION: Fiona's Hair Studio staff: Alannah Scully, Julia Safonova, Fiona Kelleher and Eimear McDonagh Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Fiona and the team also offer a range of hair accessories and headpieces, ideal for weddings, communions, hen parties or nights out - the perfect finishing touch to any up-style.



“We can do unique up-styles for any occasion. Why not pop in and see us with your ideas and we will do our best to accommodate you.”



Clients of Fiona’s hair studio always leave with a smile on their face and not alone due to the hairdressing talents on show, but also their competitive prices.



One client said, “I’m a regular at Fiona’s hair Salon. Fiona always listens to my requests and fulfils them. I leave looking fantastic!



“Once your hair looks well, you feel well in yourself and confident. Thanks Fiona for your friendship and expertise! Would highly recommend this salon.”

CAPTION: Fiona's Hair Studio, Unit 5, Leader House, Leader park, Longford town Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Ahead of the festive season, Fiona and the team want to wish all of their regular clients a happy and peaceful Christmas, before calling on the people of Longford to call into their new salon.



Fiona’s hair studio is open for business from 9am-6pm Tuesday to Saturday, staying open until 7pm on Thursdays and 8pm Fridays.



For further information or to book your appointment call Fiona and the team now on 043-3349646/043-3336318 or contact them on Facebook - @fionashair2019



With free parking, competitive prices, a chic new modern studio, all of the latest up-styles, colours and more, you definitely won’t regret a trip to Fiona’s hair studio this Christmas.

Check out Fiona's Hair Studio Facebook page HERE

Check out Fiona's Hair Studio website HERE