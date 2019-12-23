The ‘Early Years Sector Profile Report’ by the State funding agency POBAL, was published last week and it reveals that low pay continues to plague the childcare profession.



Early Years educators are earning on average just €11.46 per hour, this is 84 cent below the Living Wage of €12.30 per hour.

The POBAL report shows that 56% of childcare staff earn less than the Living Wage. Unsurprisingly, research published earlier this year by SIPTU, showed that 94% of Early Years workers struggle to make ends meet, while 83% are unable to meet unexpected expenses.



SIPTU Head of Strategic Organising and Campaigns, Darragh O’Connor, said: “Low pay is resulting in a staff turnover rate of 23% per annum. This is undermining the quality of services for children and the sustainability for parents.”

Childcare professionals need a pay deal.



They need to be recognised and rewarded for their work.



Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, recognises this and has established a fund to support services.

However, SIPTU are calling for adequate government investment so that every childcare professional earns at least the Living Wage in 2020. It is the least they deserve.

