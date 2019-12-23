Longford café raises €1,350 for LARCC Cancer Support Sanctuary

Recently, newly opened Casey's Cozy Café in Longford hosted a fundraiser for Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC in Multyfarnham, resulting in a whopping €1,350 donation to the Centre.



Casey's is run by husband and wife team Ciaran and Fiona Casey.



The reason they did the fundraiser is because Fiona's mam availed of the services from LARCC, as well as a lot of their regulars having visited LARCC with one family member or another.



A great day was had by all and huge thanks are extended to everyone who turned up to support the event on the day and of course sincere thanks to all the businesses around the county who donated prizes for the raffle.



LARCC is funded almost entirely by donations and fundraising from the general public.



As well as offering a range of call-in support services to people diagnosed with cancer and their families right across the midlands, including professional one to one counselling and relaxing complementary therapies, LARCC is the only residential cancer care provider in Ireland.



If you would like to find out more about the free cancer support services provided by LARCC, call the Centre on 044 9371971 or visit www.cancersupport.ie