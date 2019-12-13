Longford Leader health: Keeping your eyes in good condition

The eyes are said to be the windows to the soul. They also tell us a lot about how healthy we are. As an acupuncturist I observe my patients’ eyes very carefully - how white the eyes are, whether there are any lumps or red veins.

They also reveal a lot about our emotions, when we are happy the eyes become bigger and brighter, but when we are sad or worried they look smaller. So what can we do to keep them looking their best?

Our eyes, just like many other organs, need certain nutrients to stay healthy. So the foods we eat can make a big difference to our vision.

Eating a diet low in saturated and processed fats, while rich in fruits, vegetables and wholegrains not only is good for your heart but also your eyes. This is because your eyes rely on tiny arteries for oxygen and nutrients. Keeping those arteries healthy will keep the eyes healthy too.

Studies have shown that two of the most important nutrients for the eyes are Lutein and Zeaxanthin. These vital nutrients help prevent chronic eye diseases and age related conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. They are found mainly in leafy greens and also in eggs. Many opticians and health professionals will recommend taking these in a supplement form.

We have all heard that eating carrots is good for our night vision but why is that? Well, highly coloured fruit and vegetables - particularly orange ones - are high in Beta carotene and vitamin A.

Vitamin A helps our eyes to convert light into brainwaves and is integral to the structure of the cornea. A deficiency in Vitamin A leads to blindness in many children every year particularly in poorer countries.

Beta carotene is not just in carrots but all yellow and orange vegetables, so make sure you are having enough. To help the absorption of this important vitamin we also need plenty of zinc, found in nuts, seeds and beans.

Another important nutrient is Omega 3. Research has shown that these fatty acids play an important role in visual development and the function of the retina. The best source of Omega 3 is oily fish, but walnuts are a good source for vegans. Flax oil is also an important nutrient, particularly for those people who suffer from dry eyes. Sea buckthorn oil is also beneficial for dryness and irritation.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that may help lower the risk of developing cataracts as well as slowing down the progression of age related macular degeneration. The best sources are citrus fruits.

Diet is not the only important factor; exposure to UV rays can really damage your eyes. It’s important to wear sunglasses, no matter what the season, and make sure that they block more than 95 percent of UV-A and 99 percent of UV-B radiation. Try to give your eyes a rest from digital devices; every 20 minutes take a 20 second break and look at something 20 feet away. This is helpful in protecting you from eyestrain.

Try and have regular eye tests and if you wear contact lenses, keep them sterile to avoid infection. Like wise with cosmetics like mascara and eye pencils: change them regularly.

A final word from William Henry: “The eyes shout what the lips fear to say.”

