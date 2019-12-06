Parenting with the Stented Papa #19: It’s Christmaaaaaasss!

Ross Good (aka The Stented Papa) is a stay at home dad since needing four stents at the age of 37 and is sharing snippets of parenting wisdom

So there are two trains of thought here: (i) those who celebrate Christmas as soon as possible - which is normally the day after Halloween or (ii) those who will only wait to December - and then they’re all in 100%.

Which are you? Personally, I love Christmas. Especially since becoming a parent. In fact, we’ve literally just sat down on our flight home from Cologne where we’ve spent the last four days at the Christmas Markets.

It was an amazing time and the Nips loved it - so much so, they were really upset earlier as they didn’t want to leave! The big kids got to catch up with some old friends and enjoy some Kolsch (local German lager) so it was class for us all.

If you’ve ever been to any German Christmas Markets, you‘ll know what I mean but for those who haven’t, they are an absolute delight to go to. Unless you’re Scrooge himself, it’s impossible not to get into the Christmas mood and for us, it’s now on and we’re in 100%.

I 100% think that the day after Halloween is way too soon. That’s the commercial mindset to generate as much profit from what they push as possible.

Fair game in the sales world? Possibly but in terms of a normal person with a family, you’re honestly thinking ‘Really? Give us a breather’.

What’s next? One big brand starts their Christmas sale before Back to School starts and then it’s a ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’ buzz and their largest competitor joins in and then the domino effect kicks in. Madness.

I know people who are all for Christmas and the joy it brings but they are allergic to it until December 1st.

Chat next week folks,

Ross - The Stented Papa

(www.thestentedpapa.com)