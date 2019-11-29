10 things that happen during every Late Late Toy Show

The 'bike' segment will throw up a gem...

Whether it's little Alex here and his impromptu Irish conversation, or an over-excited child flying by before Ryan has even said their name, the wheeled section of the show is often its finest moment!

Ryan will repeatedly and aggressively poke a toy with a microphone...

When it doesn't work first time around, he invariably gives it a good whack. It usually starts singing or doing what it's supposed to when he's moved on to the next segment.

A child will meet their hero...

In this case, Evelyn Cusack (yes, the one that does the weather) was the star and Johnny's mind was blown. It's always nice when RTE break out the superstars.

An audience member in antlers will have too much free wine...

They're an excitable bunch, the Toy Show audience. Full of Christmas spirit (free booze), there is always one dancing like a tipsy aunt at a wedding - arms waving, beckoning to a mortified friend to join in.

Everyone will get sick of the 'posh' kids...

via GIPHY - There will always be demonstrators suspected of being "somebody's kids." They'll be over confident with "too much to say for themselves." They will have notiony names like Evangeline - always!

A child will get severe stage fright...

In fairness to young Toby here, he was after singing in front of the nation and then got the stage fright when Girls Aloud had sneaked up on him. Poor fella closed up shop then and Pat went to an ad break in 2003.

We'll all get jealous of the audience getting a load of stuff...

We love nothing more than when the audience on the Toy Show get shockingly bad prizes like a bar of soap or something. Start dishing out new phones and trips away, and we're up in arms!

Ryan will call a toy a "thinginy bob"...

In his usual goofy madcap style, Ryan will utter these words when discussing some newfangled toy. He might give a thinginy bob to the audience. Sales are slow...

The presence or absence of the Billie Barry Kids will get a mention...

Once a mainstay, the Billie Barry Stage School are often still missed on the Toy Show. Someone will bring it up and divide opinion with the family member who 'never really liked them anyway.'

Someone will say these words: "It wasn't as good as other years"...

via GIPHY

'That's just my opinion.' The credits roll and the analysis begins. Bottom line is - it will never be as good as it was when we were kids.

But we still love it!