My Longford Life: Luke Casserly

A member of the Irish Second-Level Students' Union - ISSU, Luke is a strong advocate for all that is right on behalf of students and the youth of today.

What's your idea of a perfect day in Longford?

A perfect day in Longford for me, would probably include having something nice to eat in Torc, The Gallery Café or Coffee House 45, followed by the best ice cream in town from Hanlon's Gala!

2) Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime - and why?

Ruth McGarry-Quinn and all of the team at the Attic House Teen Project have definitely made the greatest contribution to Longford in my lifetime, and this certainly wouldn't have been possible without the generosity and support of the Longford community. I've been involved in The Attic since I started secondary school and it's had a huge influence in my life, giving me so much confidence and great experiences. We're so lucky to have such a brilliant service in our town.



3) What's your first Longford memory?

I found it really hard to pin down my very first Longford memory, but what came to mind was seeing the multi-colored Christmas lights hanging up in the town which I found magical when I was small. I also remember counting the circles on the roof of the Cathedral during mass!

4) What's your favorite part of the county - and why?

I live in Clondra, and it's definitely my favorite part of the county. On a nice sunny day, there's always a great atmosphere around the village. Why bother going somewhere like Dingle when you can visit Clondra?

5) Do you have a favorite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

I think Brave Giant are absolutely brilliant - their music is so unique. I highly recommend giving their new album White, Pink + Blue a listen. Young artists like Adam Fenelon, Katie Gallagher, and Undefined are also doing great work lately.

6) What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

I think Longford is incredibly unique for two reasons. One, our county is incredibly diverse, with people from all over the world living here, which is something I feel we should champion and cherish. Two, the community of Longford is extremely strong - we've seen it in action before when we rebuilt our Cathedral and came together to build The Attic House, and we consistently see it when we unite to support charitable causes.

7) What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

In my opinion, it is ensuring that young people can have a future here. We need to work to create jobs and invest in infrastructure and affordable housing so that young people finishing college, etc. can continue their lives here and contribute to the county's future instead of feeling the need to move somewhere else in search of opportunities.

8) If you had the power to change one thing in or about Longford, what would it be?

I'd click my fingers and give everyone a positive, can-do attitude about our county. Sure, it's an imperfect place, but complaining and giving out non-stop won't change a thing. If everyone was enthusiastic about our future, we can continue proving how powerful the community of Longford is!

