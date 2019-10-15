Times Past: Taxi chaos in Longford town in 1999

Over 2,500 people were left stranded in Longford town when the ongoing dispute about the site of a new taxi rank erupted over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Longford taxi drivers went on strike from 12am on Sunday night without any warning leaving pub-goers stranded.

The Longford Taxi Association said their withdrawal of service was due to constant “Gardai harassment – acting under orders from Longford Town Council'”.

Cllr Seamus Butler: “This is a poor form of leadership from the Town Council, like the 'No No No' of Margaret Thatcher toward the miners”.

