Longford people urged to tog out for GOAL Jersey Day

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL is appealing to the people of Longford to show their true colours and get on their kit for GOAL Jersey Day which takes place nationwide on Friday, October 11.

School, businesses and organisations throughout Longford are being encouraged to sign up to GOAL Jersey Day and wear their favourite sporting strip to raise vital funds for communities around the world facing extreme poverty and crises.

Funds raised will go towards GOAL’s life-saving work in emergency response, health, nutrition and sustainable livelihoods in 13 of the world’s poorest countries. Last year alone GOAL reached more than five million people in need in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising & Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, said: “GOAL Jersey Day is one of Ireland’s longest-running fundraisers, and has been in existence for more than three decades. Last year more than €150,000 was raised to support our work all over the world and we are appealing to the people of Longford to once again support us - and have fun at the same time. It's the perfect opportunity to proudly wear your team colours, and to share sporting opinions with anyone in the office, or school, who will listen to you! It can also boost team, school or office spirit by working together for such an important cause.”

This year GOAL was one of the first humanitarian aid agencies to respond in Zimbabwe to the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Idai which left hundreds of thousands of people without food or shelter. Thanks in part to the support of the Irish people GOAL has reached over 100,000 people in four districts in Zimbabwe with emergency kits and food supplies.

One of GOAL’s biggest programmes is in Syria where the agency is supporting hundreds of thousands affected by the conflict through the delivery of food and non-food items, support of local bakeries, repair of houses, rehabilitation of water networks and support of livelihoods.

In Ethiopia, GOAL is supporting more than 100,000 people forced to flee their homes in refugee camps in the Gambella and Afar regions in Ethiopia.

Your team and company can be a part of this important work, by signing up today!

To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, please email jerseyday@goal.ie or visit www.jerseyday.org

