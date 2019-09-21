Longford's female entrepreneurs urged to make it happen on NWED

Female Longford entrepreneurs and those looking to become involved in business are being urged to get behind next month's National Women's Enterprise Day (NWED).

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys launched the biggest ever programme of events in recent days to mark NWED on October 17.

In conjunction with the date, the Local Enterprise Office Offaly is organising a major event in Gloster House, Birr in partnership with Local Enterprise Offices Laois, Longford and Westmeath.

Among the many highlights include a panel discussion and networking.

Keynote speaker will be Colette Twomey of Clonakilty Black Pudding Company Ltd together with Ellen Gunning of the Irish Academy of Public Relations and celebrity Chef Louise Lennox from the 'The Restaurant.'

Moves to foster greater female participation in business come as latest figures show almost 22,000 women took part in training programmes with their LEO in 2018, an increase of 18% on 2017 figures.

Equally, there was also a big increase in the number of female entrepreneurs benefiting from business mentoring through their Local Enterprise Office last year - from 3,832 in 2017 up to 4,565 in 2018 (up by 19%).

“Ireland has some of the world’s finest women in business,” said Ms Humphreys.

“ We want to showcase their wonderful work to encourage more women to get into business.

“Supporting and fostering female entrepreneurship is a priority in Future Jobs Ireland, our whole-of-Government plan to prepare our businesses and workers for the future.

Ms Humphreys said last year LEOs provided training to 22,000 female entrepreneurs, a number the Cavan-Monaghan TD expresser her desire to see grow even further.

They were sentiments which Michael Nevin, Longford Head of Local Enterprise, was keen to endorse.

“The theme for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day on October 17 is ‘Making It Happen’ and we want to highlight all the supports that can ‘make it happen’ for women in Longford that want to start or grow their business over the next year,” he said.