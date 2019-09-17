Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Those who never experienced addiction don't know it's true power

None of us know the power of addiction if we haven’t experienced it.

How it takes over the mind and the will of the person and dictates an avaricious appetite for one substance or another.

The harmful ones are alcohol and drugs, but, of course, there are less life threatening addictions too.

Now that society has changed irrevocably and we no longer know our neighbours, should we know what services are available if we see a vulnerable person in our midst?

Often isolated, either by choice or circumstance, they float on tumultuous and torturous waters with little chance of making it safely to shore.

Help is there and the people providing it are wonderful but often the addict needs a push in the right direction.

As the old saying goes; “there but for the grace of God, go I.”

