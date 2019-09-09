Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Abbey versus Slashers is anyone’s game

Last Saturday we watched the last of the championship quarter finals. Abbeylara versus Carrickedmond was first on the bill, and it became a rather one sided affair.

Carrickedmond never got to the tempo of the game and Abbeylara dominated from start to finish. They never looked in danger, yet, Carrickedmond several times during the game threatened only to deceive.

Nonetheless, I don’t believe Carrickedmond are that poor, but they found themselves in a deep hole early on, after which the hill was too big to climb. Abbey ended winning the game by a sizeable margin.

Also read: Mullinalaghta's Áine Matthews to represent county on Ireland’s Ball

It was a different story in the second game where Clonguish were facing Slashers. This game was almost won by Paul Barden, whose goal early on ignited the game. But Clonguish made too many mistakes, and Slashers looked to be more up for the match.

Although Paul isn’t the speed merchant he once was, and was quiet enough most of the time, he was still the cleverest player on the pitch. He timed his run for the goal to perfection arriving at speed off the shoulder of the man in possession and continued at pace before striking to the back of the net. Unstoppable.

Two relatively young teams, both somewhat inexperienced, but Slashers looked like they wanted it the most.

They’ll now meet Abbeylara......anyone’s game, I’d say.

Also read: Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Sunday was Colmcille’s to savour and they are a formidable force