Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Last weekend's All Ireland was a game for the ages

A game for the ages on Sunday in Croke Park, anyone attending felt lucky to be there to witness the absolute splendour of it all.

Kerry, a young team, will have learned greatly from this game, and they’re still in the All-Ireland. Conor Lane from Cork, is in charge of the whistle for the replay.

A seething cauldron awaits.

Also read - Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Sunday was Colmcille’s to savour and they are a formidable force