Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Last weekend's All Ireland was a game for the ages
Killian Spillane scored a wonderful goal for Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin at Croke Park.
A game for the ages on Sunday in Croke Park, anyone attending felt lucky to be there to witness the absolute splendour of it all.
Kerry, a young team, will have learned greatly from this game, and they’re still in the All-Ireland. Conor Lane from Cork, is in charge of the whistle for the replay.
A seething cauldron awaits.
