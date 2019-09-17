My Longford Life: Paul Hennessy

Founder of Evolution Stage School and strong musical presence around Longford town and county, Paul Hennessy talks all things Longford.

1. What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

A perfect day in Longford would be a cycle around the back roads followed by a nice lunch in town with friends and later that evening a few pints in the Tally Ho and Andy Byrnes.

2. Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime - and why?

I think the young people of Longford have made an enormous contribution through their participation in sport, arts and music. They are constantly putting Longford on the map.

3. What's your first Longford memory?

My first memory would be enrolment day for Evolution Stage School in 2009 at St Michael's Boys NS. I didn't know anybody in Longford but that day proved to be the start of lifelong friendships.

4. What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

That would have to be the roads and canal route around Kilashee/Kenagh where I usually cycle.

GALLERY| Longford girl cuts her locks to raise funds for the Rapunzel Foundation

5. Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

Oh there's only one person in this category and that's Paul Gurney. We've become great friends over the years and his musical talents are just incredible. We like to drink a lot of coffee too!

6. What about a local walk - or view?

It's hard to beat The Mall for a walk. It's a wonderful facility for the town and is always kept in immaculate condition.

7. What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

The friendliness of all the people. No matter where you go you will always meet lovely people who will have a chat and laugh with you.

8. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

I think Longford has long been ignored by the Government, which made people around the country feel it has nothing to offer, but the opening of Center Parcs should bring more people to the area.

9. If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

Negative people. There's a lot of positive change happening in Longford but there's always someone to knock the great work done by councillors and politicians. We need to pull together for the better of Longford.

GALLERY| Smiles all round at the Bramblewick open day