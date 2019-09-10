GALLERY| Longford girl cuts her locks to raise funds for the Rapunzel Foundation

Nine-year-old Niamh Kiernan took a big step recently as she walked into Holly Blue Hair Design in Drumlish with the aim of cutting off her hair and donating it to the Rapunzel Foundation, a charitable organisation which turns donations of hair into beautiful wigs for children with cancer or alopeicia.

Niamh, from Carrigglas, is a pupil at St Teresa's National School in Killoe and had a discussion with her mother, Fiona, about getting her hair, which had grown all down her back, cut shorter.

“We had talked about cutting her hair and we knew a few people who had cancer and I explained to her what the charity was all about and she wanted to go with it and raise money for the charity as well,” said Fiona Kiernan of her daughter's donation.

“She raised €1,400 for the Rapunzel Foundation through sponsorship cards alone and we're so, so proud of her.”

Niamh says she is delighted with her new haircut and very proud of herself for donating her hair to charity.

