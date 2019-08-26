My Longford Life: Brave Giant star, Mark Prunty

Fresh from a performance at last weekend's Marquee in Drumlish, Brave Giant's Mark Prunty takes a moment to tell us what he loves most about Longford

1) What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

My perfect day in Longford would include doing something outdoors like going to watch a game or going for a walk, followed by a few drinks with friends in the local.

2) Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime - and why?

It’s too hard to pick one single person, there are a lot of great people around Longford, trying to promote the county and show off everything it has to offer.

3) What's your first Longford memory?

One of my earliest Longford memories was always going into the town for the St Patricks day parade, my own family and cousins and aunts and uncles would always congregate in the Longford Arms for dinner and would usually stay for the evening after the parade, it was always a great day out.

4) What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite part is north rural Longford, it’s where I’m from and I think it’s a lovely part of the county.

5) Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

There are many talented musicians, but my favourite musicians would have to be Mick and Johnny Cronin from Drumlish. Not only are the lads incredibly talented at both performing and writing, but they are extremely genuine guys, and have been a wealth of knowledge and support to us from the very beginning.

6) What about a local walk - or view?

Favourite walk would probably be Cairn Hill walk, it’s not far away and you can see well beyond the county from the top.

7) What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

Personally I feel Longford has a very strong spirit, for a county that sometimes can be forgotten about by the rest of the country. I feel the people are very passionate about showing the county off for all the right reasons.

Furthermore, the sense of home is very strong within people, and the people really can’t do enough for each other, we’ve especially seen this with the band, the people of Longford have really got behind us, and we would like to thank them for that.

8) What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

I suppose in the last number of years the town has been hit pretty hard with shops closing down, reduced footfall and a lack of employment, it’s a real pity, there are a lot of people trying very hard to get Longford back on its feet, hopefully in the coming years we’ll see that happen.

9) If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

I would love to see Longford town back on its feet, with more shops and more industry around the outskirts.

If I could change one thing it would be to have more people employed around the town. I think this would greatly help the county in a number of ways.

