Parenting: 'It’s just bananas how fast time is flying by'

On one hand, I absolutely love it. In fact, there’s nothing like it.

Watching your nips grow that is. Watching them learn, develop their personality, push your buttons (!) and of course, outgrow you pretty fast. There literally is nothing like it.

It’s called life and when you boil it down, you could argue, it’s primarily why we’re here. On the other hand - as my two nips are getting older at a rapid rate of knots - I’m realising that as each day comes & goes, so too do the activities we do (or more to the point don’t get around to doing for whatever reason) and once the day is done, it’s done.

I’m realising just how important it is to do what you intend on doing because the days when your children are young are precious. They are golden and what makes (my) life the beauty it is.

But here’s the kicker - they fly by in the blink of an eye. I’m becoming very aware that pretty soon that beautiful innocence and joy of youth will very soon become a teenager and God knows what that’s gonna bring. Innocence - it will not be…..that I know for sure!

My eldest is now 7 while my youngest is 4 (Nip 1 & Nip 2 as I call them). Holy Jesus, how did that happen so fast?! It’s just bananas how fast time is flying by. It’s also quite easy to blink and miss out on making beautiful memories if you’re not careful. That’s time you can’t get back.

That said - I’m in a very lucky position. For anyone who knows me knows that I’m a full time Stay at Home Dad. Have been for the past 3½ years after finding out I’d heart disease and needed 4 stents at 37. As a result, I’m with my girls all the time.

And while at some point that can get tedious, for the most part it’s by far and away the best job (& busiest!!) I’ve ever had.

For the most part I try to bring my girls out as much as possible. Of course there’s time for screens and being indoors but I do try to keep that to a minimum. I work off the 80/20 rule. 80% activities / 20% chilling out time. Technology is part and parcel of today's life. It’s unavoidable so I incorporate that into the 20% part. Ironically, I’m letting the nips watch a show right now as I’m writing this column (the first in my new weekly slot I’m delighted to say) but as soon as I’m finished it, we’re off to the park.

Recently we heard of the sad news of Danika McGuigan passing at 33 years of age (Barry McGuigan’s daughter). Only 33 years old - that’s absolutely shocking yet it’s simply proves to me just how important it is to grab every second with your nips to make your memories*.

As the advertisement for the mobile phone company 3 says - ‘Make it Count’. True statement that.

