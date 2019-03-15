The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) is delighted to announce a new partnership agreement with Capital Credit Union with the aim of raising much-needed funds for dementia-specific services while also increasing public awareness of dementia among its staff, volunteers and members in south Dublin – starting with Brain Awareness Week 2019 (March 11 - 17).

Also read: First Alzheimer Café opens at Longford Credit Union offices

As part of the partnership agreement, Capital Credit Union has already made an initial donation of €1,000 and will be raising further funds throughout the year with a number of internal fundraising events such as staff breakfasts and raffles planned. Staff members will also be running in the Women’s Mini Marathon to raise funds for the charity.

In addition to this, Capital Credit Union will be offering information about dementia, brain health and how to find dementia supports and services in the local area at their eight branches in the heart of local communities across south Dublin. They will also be promoting the charity online, in-branch and internally with leaflets and posters and cash collection boxes will be installed.

Also read: Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: 'Alzheimer Café is a wonderful initiative'

During Brain Awareness Week, which aims to raise awareness of neurological conditions such as dementia in Ireland, Capital Credit Union will be disseminating ASI brain health information leaflets available at its eight branches to help people’s understanding of looking after your brain, keeping your brain healthy and living with dementia.

Support from partners such as Capital Credit Union is a vital part of The ASI’s fundraising and helps the charity to continue to provide dementia-specific services and supports and to advocate for the rights and needs of all people living with dementia and their carers across Ireland.

Capital Credit Union has over 50,000 members and eight branches across south Dublin which are located in Dundrum, Ballinteer, Knocklyon, Sandymount, Sandyford, Drimnagh, St Kevin’s, Francis St and there is a new one opening in Leopardstown this month. Capital Credit Union, which has a community focus, has been a very generous sponsorship of local community groups including sporting, educational, environmental and charity-based groups.

The ASI is rooted in local communities with local day centres, our Mobile Information Service and Dementia Advisers and with this partnership can ensure that the charity brings awareness of dementia, our advocacy work and information helpline to the wider community in south Dublin.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland CEO Pat McLoughlin said: “We are delighted that Capital Credit Union has decided to come on board as a corporate partner and will be taking part in a number fundraising activities and information initiatives that will help the communities that they serve to become more dementia aware. In addition to the awareness-raising of dementia, the money that will be generated will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of people in local communities living with dementia in the greater Dublin area and beyond. The money raised will also help to support vital lifelines across our range of services including Day Care, Home Care, Family Carer Training and Dementia Advisers. One in three of us will know someone who has been diagnosed with dementia that could be your mother, father, uncle, aunt, sibling or friend.”

Capital Credit Union CEO Gerry McConville said: “Capital Credit Union is proud to work with such a renowned and respected charity as The Alzheimer Society of Ireland throughout 2019. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland was chosen by our staff as a charity that was close to our hearts and deserving of extra help this year. We look forward to working with them through various fundraising events and information awareness campaigns to increase their profile and capacity. This is an extremely worthwhile cause and we are happy to be on this journey with them.”