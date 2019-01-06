Are you an actor? Extras wanted for new movie to be filmed in Cavan

A new community led feature film is being shot and produced in Swanlinbar and Cavan Town in early 2019.

Auditions for extras are being held in Trivia House in Swanlinbar on Sunday, January 13 from 2-5pm.



Two-time winner of the RTE PJ O’Connor Radio drama Award, Philip Doherty is set to embark on his first feature film in early 2019 which is being made in association with Cavan County Council.

This community film will be shot on location in Cavan town and around Swanlinbar in late January and early February.



No acting experience is required. Actors of all ages needed so why not head down for something truly new to knock off your list for 2019!

