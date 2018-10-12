ESB Networks on full levels of preparedness for onset of Storm Callum

ESB Networks is preparing for the forecasted high winds and high intensity rainfall associated with Storm Callum tonight and into tomorrow morning.

An orange alert for Ireland’s coastal counties has been issued by Met Éireann, taking effect in southern counties from 10pm tonight. Damage may occur to the electricity network and ESB Networks has a full emergency response in place to address any power outages.

In a statement today, ESB Networks said, "the electricity network is built, and continually upgraded, to withstand events such as these, but extreme weather can affect underground and overhead electricity cables and wires.

They also issued an Important Public Safety Message.

"If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and pose a risk to life. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

"In the event of power outages, crews from ESB Networks will be dispatched to the affected areas without electricity supply, making the electricity network safe and assessing the damage, so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible."

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices.

If your fault is not logged, you can report it via the ESB networks website or if you have no internet access please call 1850 372 999 or 0212382410 Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location, you can also log a fault via our phone system. The ESB Networks Twitter account @ESBNetworks will carry updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

WATCH - New Storm Callum weather forecast from Met Éireann HQ