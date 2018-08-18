'Limerick You're A Lady' - Limerick ladies lay it all on the line ahead of the All Ireland Hurling Final

A group of Limerick ladies have laid it all on the line to show their support for the Limerick Senior Hurlers ahead of this Sunday’s All Ireland Final.

Oonagh Kirby, Denise Houlihan, Maria Hartigan, Kate Hartigan, Jo O'Brien, Sinead Dineen, Labour TD Jan O'Sullivan and Sally Ann Hartigan gathered to line out in support of the Limerick Senior Hurlers.

Some of the ladies pictured also have a special connection to All Ireland Winning Hurler Pat Hartigan, with his wife Kate and daughter Sally Ann among the group.

“We wish the hurlers the best of luck this Sunday,” Limerick City TD Jan O’Sullivan said.

“It's been a long time coming and it really is a fantastic achievement. They’ve been great in all of the games so far, so if they keep that going.”

“We all have every confidence in them,” she added.

Thousands of Limerick supporters are also expected to make their way to the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday, with 20,000 seats made available for the special screening of the upcoming Limerick-Galway clash booked out just hours before the deadline for tickets.

