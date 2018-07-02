County Longford Public Participation Network Municipal District well-being statements

County Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) are inviting members of the public to a County Plenary meeting this evening, Tuesday, July 3 at 7pm in Longford Library where you will be asked to adopt Municipal District Well-being Statements.

Key note speakers on the evening will be Dr Harriet Emerson and Paddy Mahon, Chief Executive, Longford County Council. Refreshments and free raffle to follow.

For more information please contact Siobhán Cronogue on 087 261 5583.