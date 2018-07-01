‘Yours to Uncover’: Longford to feature in major marketing campaign for Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands

Longford is set to feature in Fáilte Ireland’s first domestic consumer marketing campaign for the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand, which launches on Monday, July 2.



The multi-media brand awareness campaign, worth €1m, will revolve around the creative idea ‘Yours to Uncover’.



Over the coming weeks, audiences across Ireland will see the new campaign which focuses on themes of discovery and exploration, and encourages visitors to uncover their unique experience of the natural beauty and treasures of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.



Longford’s Clondra and the Royal Canal will feature in a specially-commissioned radio advertisement as part of the campaign.



Further locations around Longford will also feature in editorial articles for the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands campaign website, offering visitors a snapshot of what there is to do across the breadth of the region. These articles will focus on the county’s rich food offering as well as its cycle and walking trails.

Fáilte Ireland’s Director of Marketing, Niall Tracey, said: “Our Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand has been incredibly well received by the industry and resonated strongly during research in our target markets. It is tapping into a growing tourism trend for soft activities by encouraging visitors to be ‘active in nature’ and to explore the region by going off the beaten tracks. The brand’s appeal also very much lies in its offer for visitors to get away from the stresses and pressures of modern life and to experience the tranquility of rural Ireland.



“Over the coming weeks, through our domestic brand awareness campaign, we will be reinforcing Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as a key brand in the Irish tourism offering, and presenting Irish consumers with compelling reasons to consider Longford and the wider region for their future travel plans."

