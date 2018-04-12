New ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ brand will drive tourism growth in Longford

The new ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ brand will help to drive tourism growth in Longford and across the region, according to Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland today unveiled ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’ as its latest brand - designed to boost tourism and drive visitor growth.

An initial €2m has been allocated to start the development stage of the brand, with further funding to follow.

This first round of investment will help to develop visitor experiences, support industry development and develop marketing campaigns for the region.

The brand elements including the name, logo and what the brand stands for were developed following extensive research with consumers in Ireland, US, UK, Germany and France.

Over 10,000 consumers were interviewed in the process giving Fáilte Ireland great insight and confidence that Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has the potential to be both appealing and motivating to visitors.

Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands will cover the ‘heart’ of the country, from Leitrim down to East Clare and extending through Longford, Roscommon, East Galway, as well as parts of Westmeath, Cavan, North Tipperary and Offaly.

The new brand will complement Fáilte Ireland’s other key brands - the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East and Dublin.

Mr Kelly explained, "Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has been developed after months of extensive market testing both here and overseas. The overwhelming feedback is that visitors from key markets want the opportunity to explore Ireland’s natural gems and rural communities. There is also a huge appetite out there for tourists to be active in nature through activities like walking, cycling, angling and boating routes – all of which the Midlands can offer in abundance.

“We believe that sustainable growth in tourism will depend on greater regional and seasonal activity and this new brand will go a long way in driving that - as well as economic and employment growth - across the Midlands. While it will take a number of years for the region to realise its full potential, our focus now will be on working closely with key partners and communities across the region to develop the top-class visitor experiences that will be central to the success of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.”