All set for a big Longford night in The Capital

The 64th Longford Association in Dublin gala dinner dance takes place in the Red Cow Moran Hotel on Saturday night, April 14 and it promises to be a memorable occasion for the three honourees - Person of the Year 2018 Denis Glennon and Special Recognition Award winners Pádraig Donlon and Liam Fenelon.



A very enjoyable night is in store for Longfordians and for those wishing to reserve tickets, please contact Association Chairman, Tony Gilleran 086 8745213; Gerry Quinn 087 6755127; Liam Caldwell 087 2595963; Yvonne McCormack 086 8548282; Padraig Connolly 087 9327205; Pat Cunningham 087 2865402; Danny Donohoe 086 2404295; Dessie Kiernan 087 9276767; Paddy Mc Kenna 086 8732744; Tim Donlon 086 8977241; John Rabbitt 087 9270052 or Eamonn Mc Partland 085 8864466.

