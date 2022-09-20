PICTURES: Out and about enjoying Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships

MORE than 91,000 people have attended Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska in County Laois.
The weather has been kind to competitors, exhibitors and members of the public who have travelled to the event - the first since 2019 because of Covid.
President Michael D Higgins officially opened the National Ploughing Championships which continue until Thursday.
