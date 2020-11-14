Aurivo announce Daragh Barden as Manager of Mohill Mart

Aurivo is pleased to announce the appointment of Daragh Barden as Manager of Aurivo Livestock Mart Mohill. The appointment takes place with immediate effect.

Daragh joined Mohill Mart in 2013. Since joining, Daragh has gained significant experience in the running of a livestock mart and has made a considerable contribution to the overall operations of the Mart.

Daragh has a huge interest in livestock and is a part time farmer and also holds a Certificate in Agriculture and Farm Management from Ballyhaise Agricultural College. Most recently, he successfully completed his Mart Management Development Programme at the Technological University, Dublin.

Welcoming the appointment Martin Walsh, General Manager, Aurivo Marts said: “I would like to congratulate Daragh on his appointment and wish him every success for the future in this new role. Daragh has been a committed member of the team and it is hugely positive to see him succeed within the business where I am sure he will now make an even greater impact.”