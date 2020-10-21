Fears that several marts will not be able to cope with Level 5 restrictions

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has made representations to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue seeking exemptions to allow 20 buyers into the mart in a socially distanced setting to ensure a fair approach for all farmers.

He claims that there are real fears that several marts in the region will not be able to cope with Level 5 restrictions.



"I think it's important a small number of buyers are allowed into marts as parts of this region have very weak broadband and we need to ensure fairness across the board and having all sales online will not allow that. Also some farmers/buyers may also not be familiar or au fait with an online system.

"The second lockdown will mean that marts will have to return to online-only sales – with some managers worried that their broadband may not be strong enough to meet demand- especially as thousands of weanlings are set to be sold in the coming weeks," concluded Senator Murphy.

