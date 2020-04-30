Macra na Feirme thanks nurses and frontline workers ahead of International Nurses Week

Ahead of International Nurses Week beginning on 6 May, Macra na Feirme members wanted to say thank you to nurses and frontline workers putting themselves at risk to keep others safe.

Macra’s rural youth committee put out a call to Macra members asking them to send photos of themselves saying thank you to frontline workers.

The response was incredible with members from all over Ireland sending in their photos of thanks to help create Macra’s thank you video which is posted to Macra’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“It is important to show support for our nurses and frontline workers, they’ve answered Ireland’s call and are doing the work that keeps our friends, family and neighbours safe” said video creator and member of Macra’s Rural Youth Committee, Aoife Scanlon.

“A video showing our thanks and gratitude for those sacrificing daily is a small gesture that we are able to do in the current circumstances. The response to participate from Macra members was so incredible we almost couldn’t get all of the thank you’s in the video,” added Scanlon.

Several Macra members are nurses and healthcare professionals on the frontline of Covid-19. In addition to healthcare professionals, many Macra members fall into the essential service worker category, from those producing food to those working in shops.

Macra na Feirme appreciates the work that nurses, healthcare professionals and all essential service workers are doing during this extremely challenging time. The organisation sends our thanks and gratitude to nurses and to all frontline heroes.

Video can be seen at:

