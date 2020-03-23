McDonald's closures a 'huge blow' to Irish beef industry

McDonalds is an important buyer of Irish beef and their closures a big blow to the sector, that was the message from IFA President Tim Cullinan.

Though the news is reflective of what is happening across Europe where closures have had an impact on the food service sector, IFA say some of this has been mitigated by an increase in retail demand.

IFA President Tim Cullinan wrote to the European Commissioner for Agriculture last week pointing out that the Commission needed to stand ready to support the EU beef market as it was likely to be impacted by COVID 19.

“The Irish beef price is already well below the cost of production for farmers. They cannot sustain any further cuts,” he said.

