McDonald's restaurant in Longford is to close due to coronavirus crisis
McDonald's restaurant in Longford is to close due to coronavirus crisis
The popular McDonald's restaurant and drive through in Longford is to close all operations as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Also read: 'Worried' Longford TD calls on government to pay 80% of all Covid-19 affected wages
In a statement released this evening the company says that all McDonald's restaurants and drive throughs in the UK and Ireland will be closed by 7pm tomorrow (Monday) at the latest.
An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on