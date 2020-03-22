McDonald's restaurant in Longford is to close due to coronavirus crisis

The popular McDonald's restaurant and drive through in Longford is to close all operations as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement released this evening the company says that all McDonald's restaurants and drive throughs in the UK and Ireland will be closed by 7pm tomorrow (Monday) at the latest.