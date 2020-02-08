Lakeland Dairies welcomes new entrants to dairying

The farmer owned dairy processing co-operative Lakeland Dairies has welcomed over 300 new entrants to dairy farming over the past five years from the beef, suckler and tillage sectors, the co-operative has reported.

Eamon Duignan, Member Relations Manager at Lakeland Dairies said, “We’re delighted to see the commencement of new entrants who are successfully producing high quality milk having converted their farming enterprises to dairying.”

Lakeland Dairies is taking a strategic and supportive approach in meeting the future milk processing needs of dairy farmers. The co-operative has access to the global food markets and customers required to ensure long term and sustainable success for milk producers.

Lakeland Dairies processes 1.8 billion litres of milk a year into a wide range of dairy foodservice and food ingredient products.

It exports close to 100% of all locally produced milk that it collects and markets over 240 different branded products in 80 countries worldwide.

Eamon Duignan of Lakeland Dairies said, “As a farmer owned dairy co-operative, our sole mission is to promote the long term, sustainable success of dairy farming in the region and to provide the best possible returns from the market to our 3,200 farm families.

“Our processing facilities have the highest levels of efficiency and they are well positioned to meet the milk processing needs of our dairy farmers.

“Crucially we also have the customers at the other end who are looking for and committed to taking more dairy products as they come on stream.

“We welcome all enquiries from new entrants hoping to start milk production.”

Lakeland Dairies operates a dedicated advisory service for farmers who are thinking of entering into milk production at 1890 474720 or by email at futuremilk@lakeland.ie

