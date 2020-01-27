Longford Leader Farming: Lakelands show the way
IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan
IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said Lakeland Dairies Co-op, by increasing their December price by 1c/l,
had shown the way for other co-ops to follow.
The Ornua PPI for last month had increased to a milk price equivalent to 32.3c/l incl VAT, nearly 2c/l more than the average paid for November supplies.
Mr Phelan urged the other co-op boards to follow the lead of Lakelands and plan further increases in 2020.
