Longford Leader Farming: Lakelands show the way

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said Lakeland Dairies Co-op, by increasing their December price by 1c/l, had shown the way for other co-ops to follow.

The Ornua PPI for last month had increased to a milk price equivalent to 32.3c/l incl VAT, nearly 2c/l more than the average paid for November supplies.

Mr Phelan urged the other co-op boards to follow the lead of Lakelands and plan further increases in 2020.