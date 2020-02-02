Beginners beekeeping course to commence in Longford next month

Longford beekeepers association have announced details of a beekeeping course for beginners, which will take place in the county.

The course will commence on Wednesday, February 19, taking place from 7:30-9pm in the Teagasc building, Longford town. Course nights will be held every Wednesday night thereafter and will run for a period of six weeks.

The price to participate in the course is set at €50, with fees inclusive of Longford beekeepers association (LBKA) and Irish Beekeepers association (IBA) membership and insurance.

Modules in the beginners course include:

Beekeepers equipment

Occupants of the hive

Spring Management

Summer management, including honey extraction.

Bee Health.

Autumn and Winter Management.

Participants will also carry out follow-on practical workshops, which will take place in the county apiary.

For further information on the course or to book your place, contact education officer Daphne Howard by email at education@

longfordbeekeepers.com or call 086-8502898.

