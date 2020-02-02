Beginners beekeeping course to commence in Longford next month
Longford beekeepers association have announced details of a beekeeping course for beginners, which will take place in the county.
The course will commence on Wednesday, February 19, taking place from 7:30-9pm in the Teagasc building, Longford town. Course nights will be held every Wednesday night thereafter and will run for a period of six weeks.
The price to participate in the course is set at €50, with fees inclusive of Longford beekeepers association (LBKA) and Irish Beekeepers association (IBA) membership and insurance.
Modules in the beginners course include:
- Beekeepers equipment
- Occupants of the hive
- Spring Management
- Summer management, including honey extraction.
- Bee Health.
- Autumn and Winter Management.
- Participants will also carry out follow-on practical workshops, which will take place in the county apiary.
For further information on the course or to book your place, contact education officer Daphne Howard by email at education@
longfordbeekeepers.com or call 086-8502898.
